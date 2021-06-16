Singapore finance minister says city-state could become a regional hub for green finance

The skyline of financial and business center is seen in the background as people paddle surf along the East Coast Park beach in Singapore on July 17, 2020.

SINGAPORE — Singapore plans to invest more in building a new green economy, according to the city-state's Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

The climate emergency poses an existential threat but also provides new opportunities around sustainability, Wong told Martin Soong as part of the virtual CNBC Evolve Global Summit.

"We are investing in renewable energy. We are investing in decarbonization technologies like hydrogen, carbon capture. And, we are also looking at building Singapore as a hub for the region when it comes to green finance," Wong said.

The city-state, which is smaller than New York City, has been working for years to preserve its coastline from rising sea levels and other environmental damage.