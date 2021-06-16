Novartis CEO says future pandemics are bound to happen. Here's how to prepare for the next one

LONDON — The chief executive of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis on Wednesday outlined how policymakers and the health care industry can learn from the ongoing coronavirus crisis to improve pandemic preparedness.

"Pandemics have been with us for centuries. If you go back into the recorded history, probably on the order of 15 pandemics in the last 200 to 300 years. And, so pandemics periodically happen, and they are probably bound to happen again in the future," Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan told Julianna Tatelbaum at the virtual CNBC Evolve Global Summit.

"We know what the solutions are — it is just very hard to maintain the investments over time. We need world-class surveillance to really identify when viruses move from animal populations to human populations and we need a policy framework for that information to be very rapidly shared," he said.

Narasimhan said health care systems would need so-called "warm preparedness," referring to having protective-gear stockpiles and manufacturing capabilities ahead of time. It would also be essential to maintain the stock levels of critical goods to help intra-patient care and continue to invest in therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics, he added.

"We know the answers and we know what needs to happen. The tricky thing, I think, is going to be four [or] five years from now, often what happens is attention moves away from pandemic preparedness, investments go down and then the susceptibility levels go up," Narasimhan said.