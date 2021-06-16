Fed meeting live updates: Follow Jerome Powell's press conference as markets fall on policy update

Jerome Powell said that the Federal Open Markets Committee discussed the progress of the economic recovery in the context of the central bank's asset purchase program and decided that the economy was not yet at the point where tapering those purchases was appropriate.

"While reaching the standard of 'substantial further progress' is still a ways off, participants expect that progress will continue," Powell said. "In coming meetings, the committee will continue to assess the economy's progress toward our goals. As we have said, we will provide advance notice before announcing any decision to make changes to our purchases."