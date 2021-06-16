How new UPS CEO jumpstarted stock after six years of its shares going nowhere

The chief executive of package delivery giant UPS on Wednesday said that the company's stagnant stock helped drive her to take the role in June 2020 and install several changes that have pushed the share price higher.

"The stock price had been flat for about six years. I'm like, I think I could get in there and swizzle the business model a little bit and create some value," UPS CEO Carol Tomé said of her decision to come out of retirement and take the role while speaking at the virtual CNBC Evolve Global Summit on Wednesday.

Tomé, who has been on the UPS board of directors since 2003 and spent 18 years as the Home Depot chief financial officer before retiring in August 2019, said that some of her initial moves were focused around "changing the way and the pace of how we operated."

"This is not a negative on UPS; many companies who are all legacy companies, like UPS, you know, we're 114 years old, you get over-engineered with time," she said. "So, we just reverse-engineered some of those processes, and it really sped up decisions."

Tomé said that UPS had 21 different committees running its business, with decisions and ideas having to wait for the next committee meeting for approval.

"That's working by a calendar; we got to work off the pace of the watch," Tomé said. "We have review boards, but we just started getting the bureaucracy out."

Improving speed on the ground was another early goal for Tomé.

"The team said, you know, Carol, if we could just get faster on the ground we could win market share, and I'm like well, what's getting in the way, and they're like, well, money. It's expensive. I'm like, we'll we've got money. Now, let's go ahead and do that," Tomé said.

"So we pull forward that initiative, it was to conclude in June of 2021. We concluded that initiative in October of 2020. And when things started to settle out, well, we started to see a huge return on that investment. It actually makes us more competitive from a small- and medium-size, customer segment perspective. And we've seen growth in that segment north of 30%, in each of the past three quarters," Tomé said.

UPS is now looking at a same-day delivery option, Tomé said during the company's recent investor-day conference. FedEx, one of the company's biggest rivals, offers same-day delivery in only a select few markets.