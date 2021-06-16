The Department of Education just approved $500 million of student debt relief for 18,000 borrowers

On Wednesday, the Department of Education announced that it had approved the cancellation of approximately $500 million worth of federal student loans held by 18,000 borrowers who attended ITT Technical Institute. The borrowers will have 100% of their loans cancelled.

"Our action today will give thousands of borrowers a fresh start and the relief they deserve after ITT repeatedly lied to them," says Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in a statement. "Today's action is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's continued commitment to stand up for borrowers when their institutions take advantage of them. Many of these borrowers have waited a long time for relief, and we need to work swiftly to render decisions for those whose claims are still pending. This work also emphasizes the need for ongoing accountability so that institutions will never be able to commit this kind of widespread deception again."

While the Department of Education has previously approved student loan relief for students found to have been defrauded by for-profit institutions (including ITT), the news marks the first time the Department of Education has approved relief on the grounds that ITT misled students about their professional prospects and about their ability to transfer credits to other schools.

ITT closed in 2016 and in Sept. 2020, 48 state attorneys general and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ruled that PEAKS Trust, a private loan program run by ITT Tech and affiliated with Deutsche Bank entities, must forgo the collection of all outstanding education debt. The judgment resulted in over $330 million in private student-loan forgiveness for 35,000 former ITT students.

The Department of Education emphasizes that the recent actions are part of larger efforts to provide "targeted loan relief." In March, the Biden Administration announced that some 72,000 borrowers who were defrauded by their schools will receive student loan forgiveness, totaling up to $1 billion.