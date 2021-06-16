The Federal Reserve now forecasts at least two rate hikes by the end of 2023

Members of the Federal Reserve now see at least two interest rate hikes in 2023, according to the central bank's so-called dot-plot projections.

Wednesday's forecast showed 13 members believe the Fed will increase rates in 2023 and the majority of them believe the central bank will hike at least twice that year. Only 5 members still see the Fed staying pat through 2023. In fact, 7 of the 18 members see the Fed possibly increasing rates as early as 2022.

Previously expected in March, four of the 18 Federal Open Market Committee members were looking for a rate hike at some point in 2022. At the same time, seven members saw a rate increase in 2023.