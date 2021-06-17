Baidu pushes to put driverless taxis on China's roads, pledging to build 1,000 in 3 years

An Apollo Robotaxi runs at Shougang Park as Baidu launches China's first driverless taxi service in the city on May 2, 2021 in Beijing, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Baidu has partnered with state-owned automaker BAIC Group to build 1,000 driverless cars over the next three years and eventually commercialize a robotaxi service across China.

The Apollo Moon cars will be manufactured under BAIC's ARCFOX electric vehicle brand while Baidu will provide the autonomous driving systems and software.

The companies said each vehicle can be manufactured at 480,000 yuan ($74,729) each, versus the average of a 1 million yuan for an autonomous car, thanks to the maturation in technology and mass production capabilities.

Apollo Moon has a projected operating cycle of over five years. It's unclear when production will begin, when they will be rolled out and whether Baidu, which will operate the robotaxi fleet, will charge passengers to use the service.