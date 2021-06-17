Buy Amazon over Alphabet, two traders say — here are the key levels to watch in both

The case for buying Amazon over Alphabet is building.

Jefferies added Amazon to its franchise picks list in a Wednesday note, citing increasing e-commerce adoption and fast growth in the company's Amazon Web Services and advertising businesses.

Analysts removed Google parent Alphabet from the list in the same note, saying that while they liked the stock, its valuation appeared stretched after a substantial move higher in recent months.

Alphabet is currently up more than 38% year to date while Amazon has risen by just over 6%.

Two traders also backed Amazon in a Wednesday interview with CNBC's "Trading Nation."

"It has not shown nearly the same degree of being overbought" as Alphabet, said Mark Newton, president and founder of Newton Advisors.