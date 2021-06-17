China launches first astronauts to its space station

Astronauts (L-R) Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming depart for the launch site of the Senzhou-12 spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on June 17, 2021 in Jiuquan, Gansu Province, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — China launched the first astronauts to its self-developed space station on Thursday.

The move marks a major step as the world's second-largest economy looks to boost its space capabilities and challenge the U.S.

The three astronauts — Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo — were taken up on a Shenzhou-12 spacecraft which was launched atop a Long March 2F rocket at around 9:22 a.m. China time. It took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in northwest of the country.

It's the first time China has sent a manned mission to space since 2016. If successful, it will be a major point of pride as Beijing prepares for the 100 year anniversary of the founding of the Communist party.

Beijing has made space exploration a top priority as China looks to challenge the U.S. in a number of areas of technology.