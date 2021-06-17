Chinese crackdown leads bitcoin miners to Texas and Florida: CNBC After Hours

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday considerably raised its expectations for inflation this year and brought forward the time frame on when it will next raise interest rates.

However, the central bank gave no indication as to when it will begin cutting back on its aggressive bond-buying program, though Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that officials discussed the issue at the meeting.

"You can think of this meeting that we had as the 'talking about talking about' meeting," Powell said in a phrase that recalled a statement he made a year ago that the Fed wasn't "thinking about thinking about raising rates."