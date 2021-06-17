European stocks set for subdued open after Fed signals 2023 rate hikes

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Thursday as global markets react to the Federal Reserve's signal that rate hikes will come sooner than expected.

London's FTSE is seen opening 43 points lower at 7,145, Germany's DAX down 59 points at 15,651, France's CAC 40 down 24 points at 6,626 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 80 points at 25,668, according to IG.

Global market sentiment has been dominated overnight by the reaction to the latest Fed policy meeting in which the central bank raised inflation expectations and forecast rate hikes as early as 2023.

As expected, the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee unanimously left its benchmark short-term borrowing rate anchored near zero. But officials indicated that rate hikes could come as soon as 2023, after saying in March that it saw no increases until at least 2024. The so-called dot plot of individual member expectations pointed to two hikes in 2023.

U.S. stocks fell during Wednesday's regular session after the Fed's initial statement and economic projections and overnight; U.S. stock futures dipped slightly in overnight trading and shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday morning.