Amid a tech stock resurgence, this large-cap growth fund manager seeks opportunities elsewhere

One growth stock fund manager is keeping a toe in reopening-themed stocks, even as her peers snap up the tech shares that are often the staples of growth strategies.

Tech stocks have bounced in June, as investors begin to fret that the recovery has been priced into the market. Margaret Vitrano of ClearBridge Investments, which manages $184 billion as of March, is looking for growth opportunities in less typical places.

"We try to think long term and think about constructing a portfolio that does well in different kinds of markets," she said. "When [market] leadership changes, we want to have protection."