America’s Top States for Business are poised to succeed in a post-pandemic world

While the pandemic raged and much of the nation was paralyzed, one aspect of America's economic life zoomed into high gear: the battle between the states for business and jobs.

"Crazy as it might seem, we are the busiest we've been in decades," veteran site selection consultant John Boyd told CNBC in the midst of the post-holiday wave of Covid-19 earlier this year.

Companies were recalibrating their plans, workers were rethinking their lives, and states were strategizing about how to handle the greatest upheaval in economic development in modern history.

Now, as the pandemic subsides and America gets back to business, all of those efforts are coming back into play. And our exclusive America's Top States for Business study is back to keep score.

Published every year since 2007 except for last year during the depths of the pandemic, Top States is a comprehensive measure of state competitiveness. Using our methodology, we put the states through their paces to see which are best poised to succeed.