Travel app offers skittish vacationers 60-day freeze on hotel rates

Two views of the Hopper app's new Price Freeze feature, showing (left) a step in the search process and (right) a list of active freezes.

After a year of lockdown and limited travel, Americans want flexibility and freedom when planning trips.

They got used to it during the coronavirus pandemic, as travel suppliers scrambled to adjust to both market and medical realities in spring and summer of last year by introducing not only new health and safety protocols but looser rebooking and cancellation policies, as well.

Many of the changes are here to stay.

"Airlines and hotels, so many of them are still offering flexible booking options," said travel advisor Mike Rubinstein, owner and director of UprouteMe in Los Angeles. "And while airfares aren't as insanely inexpensive as they were a few months ago, there are really still some great flight deals out there — and fantastic hotel rates to be had, too."

To capitalize on that zeitgeist while helping travelers lock in some of those great hotel prices, travel app Hopper rolled out its new "Price Freeze for Hotels" feature on Wednesday. The feature lets users lock in the best rate at a specific hotel for up to 60 days.

If the nightly rate increases during the freeze window, Hopper will cover up to $100 of total stay cost to help keep the rate lower. If prices drop, users pay the new lower rate.

"Hotels don't actually take on the risk; Hopper underwrites it," said Anwesha Bhattacharjee, head of hotel fintech at Hopper. "When you're coming onto Hopper, we'll guarantee the price point for you."

Users place a deposit that's determined by an algorithm that factors in trip length and the likelihood of price changes in a given market, said Bhattacharjee.

When they're ready to book their room at the rate they froze, their deposit is credited to the booking price. (An actual room is not reserved until they do so, despite the rate freeze.) If they want to change hotels, the freeze and deposit are transferrable to a new booking.

Hopper estimates that for the average two- to three-night stay, Price Freeze users save an average $17 per night and $43 per stay. "But we've seen customers save $100, or in the high $80s," she noted.