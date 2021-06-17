Citi downgrades Voya to neutral, says financial stock lacks catalysts to catch up to its peers

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Voya Financial has lagged behind other financial stocks this year and it's not clear how it can catch up, according to Citi.

The investment and insurance stock has risen 8.8% year to date, underperforming the broader market and financial stocks. Shares have been flat over the past three months, while the SPDR Select Financial Sector ETF has gained 8%.

Analyst Suneet Kamath downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, saying in a note to clients on Thursday that Voya had a lack of catalysts and "low hanging fruit" to boost shares.