'The market is as hot as we've ever seen it:' Why you should wait to buy a house

With prices for new and existing homes at record levels and demand still sky-high, prospective buyers might be better off waiting for more inventory and less competition, housing experts say.

Currently, houses are staying on the market for an average of six days nationwide, according to data from Zillow, an impressively fast turnaround. That's a seller's dream, but potentially bad news for buyers, who face enormous competition and might end up paying more and forgoing important parts of the homebuying process — like inspections — to get their offer accepted quickly.

A few different factors have created this homebuying environment, says Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. The most obvious is the Covid-19 pandemic, which accelerated many people's homebuying timelines. Coupled with historically low interest rates, buyers wanted to lock in extra space and a good deal on their mortgages.

That coincided with a large group of millennials, America's largest generation, reaching their prime homebuying years, says Tucker. He expects demand will continue to be high for a few years as these late-20, early-30-somethings naturally start to nest.

But with such a hot market, prospective homebuyers might be better off waiting until the fall or even next year to buy, Tucker says. Though no one can say with exact certainty what will happen, he says inventory is already starting to rebound a little bit, which will give buyers more options. Zillow expects home prices to stay elevated for the next year, at least.

"This is a really challenging time to be a buyer. The market is as hot as we've ever seen it before," Tucker says. "If they can watch and wait for the next several months, time is on their side."