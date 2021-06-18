CNBC Pro

Cramer sees rough week ahead for market: 'Let stocks come down a little and then do some buying'

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Jim Cramer on CNBC's Halftime Report.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday he would not advise investors to buy the recent weakness in the stock market — yet.

"I'm not eager to jump in here and buy stocks," Cramer said on "Squawk Box," before equities slid at the opening. "Let stocks come down a little and then do some buying."

In addition to this week's decidedly skittish market reaction to the Federal Reserve pushing up its timetable for interest rates hikes, Cramer said seasonal factors are also at play.

