Ireland wants a 'compromise' on Biden's 15% global tax plan

LONDON — Ireland, the European home of tech giants like Apple and Google, is looking to reach a compromise over global taxation that recognizes "the role of legitimate tax competition," the country's finance minister told CNBC Friday.

Ireland is known for offering a low corporate tax rate, 12.5%, and a recent agreement among the seven most advanced economies potentially challenges that.

The G-7 finance ministers agreed this month that there should a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%, as suggested by the Biden administration, as they try resolve calls for a fairer tax system.

"What we are going to do is engage in the OECD process very intensely across the coming weeks and months and I do hope an agreement can be reached that does recognize the role of legitimate tax competition for smaller and medium-sized economies," Paschal Donohoe, the Irish finance minister, told CNBC.

The G-7 plan is under discussion at the OECD level and will also be discussed between the G-20 leaders. The idea is to get as many countries as possible to back the proposal made by the G-7 so there is a higher chance of it being implemented.

"We still have some time to go before a final agreement is reached and so it is difficult for me to say what that compromise could yet look like. But I do believe it is in the interest of everybody to find a compromise," Donohoe told CNBC's Annette Weisbach in Luxembourg.