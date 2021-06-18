Matthew McConaughey explains how time off actually helped relaunch his career

Matthew McConaughey speaks onstage during HISTORYTalks Leadership & Legacy presented by HISTORY at Carnegie Hall on February 29, 2020 in New York City.

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has said that taking time off from Hollywood, in what he called an "unbranding phase," actually helped revitalize his career.

McConaughey was speaking on Tuesday at the 2021 CogX conference about life lessons, a major focus of his memoir "Greenlights," which was published last year.

In the 2000s, McConaughey had become known for starring in romantic comedies but after the birth of his child, the actor suggested his work was no longer challenging him enough.

It was then that McConaughey decided to take a two-year break, which he called an "unbranding phase," explaining that his absence in Hollywood actually attracted calls for alternative dramatic roles. McConaughey went on to win an Oscar for Best Actor in 2014 for his performance in "Dallas Buyers Club."

Taking that time out was a "big risk," McConaughey said.

"Trust me, I had the last six months before I got that phone call to come back to work in dramas — I did not know if I was ever going to work in Hollywood again," he said.