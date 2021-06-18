The Federal Reserve is helping to clear up investors' confusion, but many questions remain

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSE

The Federal Reserve, which has played a big part in confusing the markets, may be helping to clear things up. What happened to the argument that inflation would blow up bond yields? So far, it has been wrong. With bond yields lower, not higher, the bond market is signaling it's more worried about weaker growth, not inflation. And the Fed is the cause of that.

Apoplectic investors: What's going on?

A lot of apoplectic investors are twisting themselves into pretzels these days, trying to understand what's going on in the markets. Inflation hawks are having a tough time explaining why, now that the Fed has finally upgraded its inflation expectations, bond yields have been dropping. "Now we have a Fed that really wants to encourage it [inflation]," rate watcher Jim Grant said on CNBC recently. "So, we are doing in public policy what we have never done before, and in these circumstances, the chairman of the Federal Reserve is kind of sanguine. I think it's kind of striking." Value investors — banks, industrials, commodity stocks and other cyclicals — who have enjoyed five months of outperformance after years of lagging the market are apoplectic that the market is selling off commodity stocks as fast as they can.

Global Commodity Stocks Global Commodity Stocks From recent 52-week highs Antofagasta 27% Freeport-McMoRan 24% Mosaic 20% Clevelan-Cliffs 15% Vulcan Materials 14% U.S. Steel 16% Rio Tinto 14% Nucor 14% Glencore 10%

And technology and growth investors, particularly those in speculative growth stocks championed by Cathie Woods and others, are delighted as her flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), is at its highest level since early May after getting pummeled from February through April.

Speculative Growth Stocks Speculative Growth Stocks Performance since May 12 Shopify up 31% Zoom Video up 24% Roku up 12% Teladoc up 7%

Others, however, are hopeful some of the confusion may be coming to an end. "The Fed has regained control of the inflation narrative," Pimco's Tony Crescenzi said on CNBC.

Here's why traders are so confused

Are bond yields trending up or down? Should we buy cyclical stocks or technology stocks or defensive stocks? Is the economy still on a tear that is going to last into 2022, or are we cooling off fast? Is inflation such a problem it's going to become 1974 again, or is it going to become perfectly manageable in a few months? It's understandable everyone is confused. The shock of Covid, the sudden bust and subsequent boom, combined with massive liquidity from the Federal Reserve, has confused everyone on where we are in the economic cycle. Early stage? Middle stage? Late stage? Stagflation? Deflation? Inflation?

If the economy is still in an early stage of the economic expansion, investors would typically buy cyclical (value) and bank stocks. If the economy is in the middle of the recovery, in which growth and earnings are still strong but beginning to decelerate and interest rates are still low, investors would typically favor technology stocks. If the economy is in a late-cycle phase, which is characterized by higher rates and higher inflation and high price-earnings ratios, investors would typically favor defensive sectors like consumer staples. The problem is, no one is sure what part of the economic cycle we're in. That's why we go up and down, and in and out, of different sectors every day. Traders call this rotation. But this is much more than rotation. This borders on schizophrenia.

The Fed to the rescue?

Perhaps the Fed, which in an effort to aid the economy created much of this confusion, can help bring more order. The number one driver of the market has been monetary policy. The oceans of liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve created an enormous economic boom that argued for buying value (cyclicals) over growth (technology, health care). That approach was successful through the first five months of the year.

Value beats Growth Indexes Performance through May 31 S&P 500 Value up 17% S&P 500 Growth up 8% S&P 500 up 12%