What to watch today: Dow tracks for first five-session losing streak since January

Orphazyme (ORPH) plunged more than 52% in the premarket after the FDA rejected its experimental treatment for a genetic disorder known as Niemann-Pick disease type C. The Denmark-based biotech company had seen volatile trading in recent days after picking up social media attention. Shares fell 10% on Thursday after a more than 61% surge on Wednesday. Adobe (ADBE) reported quarterly profit of $3.03 per share, 21 cents a share above estimates. The software company's revenue also topped Wall Street forecasts and Adobe gave stronger-than-expected current-quarter guidance. Shares rose 3.1% in premarket trading. Smith & Wesson (SWBI) reported better-than-expected profit and sales for its latest quarter, as the gun maker's sales surged 67% compared to the same quarter a year earlier. The company notes that its shipments jumped 70% compared to overall industry growth of 42%. Shares rallied 4.7% in premarket trading. Manchester United (MANU) lost $30.2 million for the first three months of this year, due largely to the absence of fans at its games because of the coronavirus pandemic. All of the team's 2020-21 season games were played without spectators. Shares were little changed. ArcelorMittal (MT) sold its remaining 38.2 million shares of steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). The mining company will use the proceeds to fund a $750 million share buyback. Arcelor-Mittal rose 1% in premarket action, while Cleveland-Cliffs added 0.3%. Carnival (CCL) disclosed a March data breach that may have exposed personal information of customers of its Carnival, Holland America and Princess brands. It did not disclose how many may have been affected. Shares were slightly lower in the premarket. Fox Corp. (FOXA) increased its stock repurchase program by $2 billion to a total of $4 billion, helping to send its shares higher by 2.8% in the premarket. Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) expanded its prepared foods and branded products business by purchasing Kerry Group's Meats and Meals business. The poultry producer will pay the Ireland-based company about $947 million for that unit.

