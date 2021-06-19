10 best states to live in, based on cost, safety and quality of life

The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly had Americans on the move. First, people were ditching expensive cities like New York and San Francisco for the suburbs or more affordable metros like Austin, Phoenix and Nashville. Now, as vaccination rates rise, some people are moving back. Still, others are moving as they permanently adopt a work-from-home lifestyle, according to market researcher The NPD Group.

So where is the best place to live? WalletHub recently released a new report on the best states to live in.

To determine the list, the personal finance website compared 50 states across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety. Fifty-two metrics were used, such as unemployment rate, life expectancy, average commute time and crime rates, and metrics were weighted differently. To calculate the overall score, each state's weighted average across all metrics was used.

Here are the top 10 best states to live in, according to WalletHub's report.