What's actually changed for stock investors following the Fed's shift

The markets last week surely behaved as if a consequential shift was afoot, with some of the trendiest trades falling quickly out of style, months' worth of bond-market bets unwound in days and the trusty rotational dance among styles of stocks not enough to rescue the tape from a 2% drop.

There were some stark changes — in perceptions about Federal Reserve intentions, pricing of inflation risk and positioning across asset classes. But how much is truly different now about the Fed policy path, the fundamental backdrop and the tactical set-up, in a market caught offside and prone, as ever, to short-term overshoots?