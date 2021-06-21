This Amazon Prime Day, a ‘quiet’ e-commerce stock presents a better buying opportunity, trader says

In this article EBAY

AMZN

It's day one of Amazon Prime Day, a two-day annual event and one of the biggest shopping stretches for the e-commerce giant. Amazon's stock heads into the week with some catching up to do, though. It is up 7% in 2021, below the 11% gain for the S&P 500. It did, however, climb 4% last week. Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Capital, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday that every investor should have some exposure to this mega-cap stock. He would get even more bullish once it breaks out above resistance at $3,550. Amazon closed Friday at $3,486.90.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards

A better buy right now might be found elsewhere in the e-commerce space, though, according to Baruch. "One that is really more quiet than others is eBay. EBay has quietly had a tremendous year, and although it's pulled back a little bit, I think that's where we want to find the buying opportunity. There's a lot of support running into about $60 to $62.50," said Baruch.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards