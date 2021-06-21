The bull market will get a $500 billion cash injection in the second half, Goldman says

American families and professional money managers will drive demand for stocks for the remainder of 2021, plowing $500 billion of cash flows into equities through year's end, according to Goldman Sachs.

The bank told its clients that it expects U.S. households and corporations to continue to add to their stock portfolios in the back half of 2021 amid a buildup of cash in money market funds, anemic credit yields and a rebound in retail trading.

"We estimate that households currently allocate 44% of their assets to equities, slightly below the all-time high allocation of 46% in 2000. But high cash balances and continued retail participation in equity markets should bolster household equity demand," Goldman Chief U.S. Equity Strategist David Kostin wrote in a note published Friday.