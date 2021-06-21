Credit Suisse picks the Chinese stocks with the most pricing power in an age of inflation

Employees assemble lithium-ion batteries at a factory on November 14, 2020 in Huaibei, Anhui Province of China.

As inflation rises globally, Credit Suisse has picked a handful of stocks that its in-house model indicates can maintain profitability even as prices climb.

The gold, battery materials and software industries have the highest pricing power in China, while property and industrials had the lowest, the analysts said in a June 14 report.

The analysts weighed factors like labor costs and pressure from raw materials costs.

Here's the breakdown of the Credit Suisse analysts' top picks for China, based on three different screens: