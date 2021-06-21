From Mark Cuban calling for crypto regulation to China's bitcoin mining crackdown: 7 key crypto moments from the past week

Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on February 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Between China's bitcoin mining crackdown, to billionaire investor Mark Cuban's DeFi, or decentralized finance, investment crash, a lot happened in crypto over the past week. With the top cryptocurrencies by market value remaining in the red this morning, here are seven things worth knowing.

1. Kim Kardashian West was paid to advertise a digital coin on Instagram

Influencers, such as the D'Amelio family and Tana Mongeau, have started to post paid advertisements on their social media platforms for different digital coins and exchanges. Last week, Kim Kardashian West made headlines after posting an ad for altcoin ethereummax on her Instagram story on June 13 to her 228 million followers. Followed by a short clip of her speaking to her camera about ethereummax with "#ad" written at the bottom of the screen, Kardashian West posted text: "Are you guys into crypto???" "This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends told me about the ethereum max token!" the post read. She again added different hashtags, including #ad, which is required to reveal that her post is paid for.

2. China's bitcoin miners are migrating

3. Maxine Waters forms 'digital assets working group'

During a house financial services hearing on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), committee chairwoman and congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., announced the creation of a "digital assets working group." "As cryptocurrencies, central bank digital currencies and other digital assets enter the mainstream, the Committee will look at how digital assets have begun to enter many aspects of our lives ... and consider how to devise legislation to support responsible innovation that protects consumers and investors while promoting greater financial inclusion," Waters said on Tuesday. Members of the working group will also work on matters related to the possible creation of a CBDC in the U.S., she said.

4. The World Bank refuses to assist El Salvador's implementation of bitcoin as legal tender

El Salvador passed a new law to adopt bitcoin as legal tender on June 9, becoming the first country to do so. But, the World Bank will not assist El Salvador in implementing it, Reuters reported on Wednesday. "We are committed to helping El Salvador in numerous ways, including for currency transparency and regulatory processes," a World Bank spokesperson told Reuters. "While the government did approach us for assistance on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings." Earlier on Wednesday, the finance minister of El Salvador, Alejandro Zelaya, said the country did seek technical assistance from the World Bank.

5. Mark Cuban calls for regulation after his DeFi token investment crashed

6. Goldman Sachs ramps up bitcoin trading

Goldman Sachs is trading bitcoin futures with Galaxy Digital, the crypto merchant bank founded by Mike Novogratz, CNBC reported on Friday. "Our goal is to equip our clients with best-execution pricing and secure access to the assets they want to trade," Max Minton, head of digital assets for Goldman's Asia-Pacific region, said in a statement. "In 2021, this now includes crypto, and we are pleased to have found a partner with a broad range of liquidity venues and differentiated derivatives capabilities spanning the cryptocurrency ecosystem."

7. MicroStrategy now owns over 100,000 bitcoins worth around $3 billion