Harry Kane: Man City make £100 million transfer bid for Tottenham striker

Manchester City have made a £100m bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

City are open to including players in addition to the cash offer, but Tottenham are expected to reject the bid.

Sky Sports News exclusively reported last month that Kane had told Spurs he wanted to leave this summer with Man City, Manchester United and Chelsea interested.

Kane is valued at upwards of £120m and Tottenham keen to keep him despite the 27-year-old believing he has a gentleman's agreement with Daniel Levy.

The England captain is said to be fully focused on the Euros, with a decision on his club future not expected before the conclusion of the tournament.

Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said after last month's Champions League final that the club will be "competitive and aggressive" this summer, and are aiming to strengthen by bringing "quality to the squad in a couple of key positions".

The Premier League champions' priority is to replace Sergio Aguero, with Kane being considered along with Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Man City begin their Premier League title defense by travelling to Tottenham on August 15, live on Sky Sports.

Kane insists that neither a lack of fitness nor speculation over his future at Tottenham have been the reasons for his disappointing start to Euro 2020.

Kane was substituted in England's opening win over Croatia and their underwhelming 0-0 draw with Scotland following below-par performances in both games.

His displays have come as a surprise given he enjoyed an impressive season with Spurs, topping the Premier League charts for goals and assists, despite his club's struggles.

And while he did sustain a couple of ankle injuries during the campaign, he returned from the most recent of those nearly two months ago, and was a regular for Spurs until the end of the season.

Kane won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup - a factor that has only added to expectations on him at Euro 2020 - and although he admits he became fatigued in Russia three years ago, he says that is not the problem this time around.

"Gareth [Southgate] is within his rights to make the changes he thinks are best for the team," Kane told The Guardian when asked for his reaction to being replaced in both of England's games so far.

"What we've learned over past tournaments is about trying to peak at the right time. The best time to be peaking is in the knockout stages and hopefully kick on from there.

"Maybe in Russia there were times, towards the quarter and semi-final, when I wasn't as sharp as I wanted to be. In the end we didn't get to where we wanted to go, maybe partly for that reason.

"It's about managing the squad, making sure everyone is feeling as fit and sharp as possible. In my case, it was a tough couple of games and it's about making sure I'm right for the rest of them.

"I didn't have any issues. I didn't feel physically I wasn't up to it. I felt going into those games as good as I've felt all season, if I'm honest."