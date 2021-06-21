Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Apple, Uber, Nike, Hershey & more

Key Points
- Evercore ISI reiterates Hershey as outperform.
- Cowen names Paylocity as a best idea.
- Goldman Sachs initiates coverage ZipRecruiter as buy.
- Telsey reiterates Nike as outperform.
- Guggenheim names Boston Beer a best idea.
- Bank of America names Uber a top second-half pick.
- Jefferies reiterates Amazon as buy.
- Credit Suisse initiates coverage of Figs as outperform.
- Citi reiterates Micron as buy.
- Bernstein reiterates Apple as market perform.
- RBC initiates coverage of Flywire as outperform.
- Needham initiates coverage of ChargePoint Holdings as buy.
People hold a banner at the Amazon facility as members of a congressional delegation arrive to show their support for workers who will vote on whether to unionize, in Bessemer, Alabama, U.S. March 5, 2021.
Dustin Chambers | Reuters
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: