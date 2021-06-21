CNBC Pro

Oil could spike above $100 next year, Bank of America says

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Share
Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas.
Nick Oxford | Reuters

Oil could hit $100 per barrel next year as demand outstrips supply, according to Bank of America.

The firm identified three factors on both the demand and supply side that should support prices into 2022. Analysts led by Francisco Blanch pointed to pent up travel demand following more than a year of lockdown, and said that consumers forgoing public transit in favor of private cars will also raise demand for fuel.

Finally, remote work could lead to more miles driven as consumers hit the road without being restricted by in-office work.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Apple, Uber, Nike, Hershey & more
Michael Blooma minute ago
CNBC ProBernstein says wait for this price to buy Apple shares ahead of upcoming iPhone launch
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProGuggenheim names Boston Beer a best idea, says strength of Truly can help stock jump 85%
Jesse Pound4 min ago
Read More