Small caps have slumped, but these cheap stocks are primed for a comeback, says Jefferies

In this photo illustration, the Interactive Brokers LLC logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
Igor Golovniov | LightRocket | Getty Images
Small caps have faltered recently amid the rotation back to growth stocks but Jefferies is banking on several smaller names to rebound.
The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 is off by about 5% since its peak in March, after falling 4.2% just last week.
The flattening of the yield curve — which signals less optimism towards economic growth — has pushed investors out of cyclical names and back into growth stocks.