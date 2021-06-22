5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Wall Street looks steady after comeback rally; GameStop pops

A view of the New York Stock Exchange Building on Wall Street in Downtown Manhattan in New York City. Roy Rochlin | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures were flat Tuesday, one day after the Dow recovered a big chunk of last week's 3.5% plunge on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike timetable shift. The 30-stock average jumped 586 points, or nearly 1.8%, to start the week. The S&P 500 gained 1.4%, sitting within 1% of its record high. The Nasdaq was Monday's relative underperformer with a 0.8% advance.

SELINSGROVE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2021/01/27: A woman walks past the GameStop store inside the Susquehanna Valley Mall. An online group sent share prices of GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) soaring in an attempt to squeeze short sellers. Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

GameStop shares jumped 9% in the premarket after the video game retailer and original meme stock said it completed a previously announced sale of 5 million common shares, raising more than $1.1 billion. GameStop said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes as well as for investing in growth initiatives and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

2. Fed chief Powell set to testify before House panel

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a virtual news conference in Tiskilwa, Illinois, on Dec. 16, 2020. Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The 10-year Treasury yield has bounced around since last week's Fed-driven spike and Monday's brief dip to February lows. The 10-year yield ticked lower Tuesday to around 1.47%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell goes before a House panel in the afternoon, and investors will be looking for more clues on policymakers' inflation outlook boost and indications of two rate increases in 2023. In prepared testimony, Powell said the economy is growing but faces continued threats from the Covid pandemic. He also noted that inflation has risen notably but repeated price pressures will be transitory. The Fed has kept short-term lending rates anchored near zero, while buying at least $120 billion of bonds each month.

3. China's crypto crackdown continues to knock bitcoin

A representations of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken May 19, 2021. Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Bitcoin fell about 3% Tuesday, trading above $31,000. China's renewed crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry has wiped nearly $300 billion in value off the total digital currency market since Friday. While Beijing expanded its closures of bitcoin mining operations, China's central bank urged financial institutions not to provide services related to crypto activities. Bitcoin has plunged more than 50% from its all-time high in April near $65,000.

4. EU opens antitrust probe into Google's advertising unit

A logo outside the Google Store Chelsea in New York, May 28, 2021. Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The European Commission on Tuesday opened a new antitrust investigation into Alphabet's Google, looking into whether the tech giant favors its own online display ad technology services. As part of the probe, the EU's executive arm will be assessing the restrictions Google places on the ability of advertisers, publishers and other third parties to access data about user identity and user behavior. Earlier this month, the French competition authority fined Google $262 million for abusing its market power in online ads.

5. NYC Democrats to vote in Tuesday's mayoral primary

Mayoral candidates Eric Adams (L) and Andrew Yang Getty Images