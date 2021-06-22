Asia-Pacific stocks set to rise following overnight Dow bounce

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set to rise in Tuesday morning trade following big gains overnight for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,745 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,710. That compared against the Nikkei 225's more than 3% tumble on Monday to 28,010.93.

Shares in Australia also appeared poised for opening gains, with the SPI futures contract at 7,244, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,235.30.