Asia-Pacific stocks set to rise following overnight Dow bounce

- Futures pointed to a higher open for stocks in Japan and Australia.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 500 points overnight on Wall Street, posting its best day since early March.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set to rise in Tuesday morning trade following big gains overnight for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wall Street.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,745 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,710. That compared against the Nikkei 225's more than 3% tumble on Monday to 28,010.93.
Shares in Australia also appeared poised for opening gains, with the SPI futures contract at 7,244, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,235.30.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 586.89 points to 33,876.97. The S&P 500 also rose 1.4% to 4,224.79 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.79% to 14,141.48.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 91.899 — lower than levels above 92 seen recently.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.32 per dollar, weaker than levels below 110 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7539, still off levels above $0.768 seen last week.