Barclays raises its targets for GM and Ford shares as car prices rise

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Brand new Chevrolet cars are displayed on the sales lot at Stewart Chevrolet on May 14, 2021 in Colma, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Rising car prices should give an additional boost to Ford and General Motors shares, according to Barclays.

Increased demand for cars during the pandemic, as well as productions shutdowns due to the virus and supply chain issues, has pushed up the price of cars in the United States sharply over the past year.

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson said in a note to clients on Tuesday that prices still appear to be rising, and he hiked his price targets for both stocks.

