BTIG strategist Julian Emanuel is cautious and playing defense with these types of stocks

BTIG strategist Julian Emanuel on investment strategy, 'defensive' stock picks
As investors digest the Federal Reserve's latest economic projections, one market strategist is playing defense with a certain group of stocks.

U.S. stocks fell last week after the central bank last week raised its inflation expectations and forecast sooner-than-expected rate hikes. But the market rebounded sharply on Monday.

BTIG's chief equity and derivatives strategist Julian Emanuel predicts continued volatility in the market, particularly leading up to the next Fed meeting.

"We tend to be a little bit more cautious. We think the value theme continues to work long term, but what we really like now is what we call 'defensive value,'" Emanuel said Tuesday on "CNBC's Worldwide Exchange."

