Coinbase milestones have been reliable sell signals for bitcoin, dogecoin

Employees of Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, watch as their listing is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021.

For cryptocurrency investors, new developments from leading exchange Coinbase have become a bad omen.

The price of cryptocurrencies were struggling again on Tuesday, with the price of bitcoin briefly falling below $30,000 for the first time since January before rebounding.

This latest milestone in bitcoin's price continues a dramatic fall for the leading cryptocurrency, which is down more than 50% from its record high early this year. As it turns out, that peak occurred on the same day Coinbase officially entered the financial mainstream.

Coinbase went public through a direct listing on April 14, first trading at $381 per share and then spiking to nearly $430 before retreating. On the same day, bitcoin broke above $64,000 to hit a new all-time high.

Neither the cryptocurrency nor the stock have come close to those levels since.