Cramer sells his charity’s Disney position for the first time in 16 years

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in honor of Star Wars Day.

Jim Cramer's charitable investment portfolio exited its position in Disney after owning the media giant for 16 years.

"I feel right now its a pandemic play, not a post-pandemic play because of how they positioned it. I know that they don't agree with that, but I don't need a company that's a pandemic play because they aren't working," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."