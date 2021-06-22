Cramer sells his charity’s Disney position for the first time in 16 years

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in honor of Star Wars Day.
Source: NYSE
Jim Cramer's charitable investment portfolio exited its position in Disney after owning the media giant for 16 years.
"I feel right now its a pandemic play, not a post-pandemic play because of how they positioned it. I know that they don't agree with that, but I don't need a company that's a pandemic play because they aren't working," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."