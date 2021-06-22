GlaxoSmithKline investor meeting could set up a buyable dip, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer gave investors a primer on what to watch for when pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline holds an investor day Wednesday morning.

The British-based company currently pays out a 5.56% dividend to shareholders as CEO Emma Walmsley leads a reshuffling in the business.

"If the rumors are true and GlaxoSmithKline really takes a meat-ax to its dividend, then I think you need to be prepared for the stock to get slammed as income-oriented investors dump it," he said Tuesday on "Mad Money." "But after it sells off, you could get a good buying opportunity."

Since she became CEO in April 2017, GlaxoSmithKline shares are down more than 7% at $39.08 as of Tuesday's close, giving it a $93 billion market cap.

"If that's really the plan, I think she's misjudged her shareholder base. There are a lot of people who own big pharma stocks for the income; the last thing they want is a dividend cut," Cramer said. "The dividend is literally the best thing about the stock — it's called income."