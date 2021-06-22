NFL player Carl Nassib lives by these money rules

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders flexes while smiling during warmups before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Carl Nassib, who came out as the first openly gay National Football League player on Monday, has strict rules when it comes to his money.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Raiders in March 2020. Yet the 28-year-old lives below his means and saves for his future by using easily accessible investment choices, like index funds and individual retirement accounts.

"Being young we have a much larger time span to invest," Nassib told CNBC's "Power Lunch" in 2019.

"With long-term investing, index funds are a great tool."

More from Invest in You:

Before you quit your job, here's what you need to know

Suze Orman likes bitcoin. Here's how she says you should invest

Football pro Michael Thomas is on a mission to teach others about money

He is also philanthropic. On Monday he announced that he is donating $10,000 to The Trevor Project. The nonprofit provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ youth.

"I'm a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I'm not doing this for attention," Nassib said in an Instagram post. "I just think that representation and visibility are so important."

He also believes helping others understand their finances is critical. In the 2018 season of the HBO reality sports documentary "Hard Knocks," he imparted advice to his Cleveland Browns teammates. He played for the team in 2016 and 2017, before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons.

During the show, he was seen teaching players about compound interest, which is essentially interest on interest. It's calculated on the initial principal and the accumulated interest over the years.

"This is the easiest equation to make you rich," he said on the show. "It's crazy."

His interest in finance began after he was drafted by the NFL in 2016.

"I didn't want to pay someone to manage my own money, so it took a while, but I educated myself," he said.