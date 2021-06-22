CNBC Pro

Santoli’s Tuesday market notes: Latest crypto slump and bounce unveils a brewing battle

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Holding the Monday bounce, not much more yet, as traders wait for Jerome Powell to add some nuance and push back against the more hawkish market interpretations of the Fed's slight tilt in outlook last week. Yet with the market having fully reversed Friday's off-balanced tumble, unclear how much more soothing is required or how effective it would be in the short term.

