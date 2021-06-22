Senate Republicans set to block Democrats' sweeping voting, ethics bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., left, and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks during a news conference to announce the introduction of S.1., the For the People Act in Washington on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Senate Republicans are poised to block a sprawling Democratic voting rights and government ethics bill Tuesday, as federal efforts to respond to a rash of restrictive ballot laws passed by GOP-held state legislatures hit a wall.

The For the People Act aims to set up automatic voter registration, expand early voting, ensure more transparency in political donations and limit partisan drawing of congressional districts, among other provisions. Democrats pushed for the reforms before the 2020 election, but called them more necessary to protect the democratic process after former President Donald Trump's false claims of electoral fraud sparked an attack on the Capitol and restrictive state voting measures.

The House passed its version of the bill in March. The measure will likely fail a procedural test in a Senate vote later Tuesday, as Republicans signal they will vote against starting debate on the bill.

The plan will need 60 votes to advance in the Senate split 50-50 by party.

"Should the United States Senate even debate how to protect the voting rights of our citizens? There's only one correct answer," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said ahead of the vote, contending Republicans are "afraid" a discussion about the bill will shine a light on state-level efforts "to deny the right to vote."