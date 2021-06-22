Tesla attorney Lynn Miller leaves for autonomous trucking start-up Plus

A top Tesla attorney, Lynn Miller, has exited Elon Musk's electric car company and is joining autonomous trucking start-up Plus as general counsel, the start-up announced on Tuesday.

Founded in 2016 and once known as PlusAI, the company recently agreed to go public via a special purpose acquisition (SPAC) deal with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V. Plus is following in the footsteps of TuSimple, another autonomous trucking startup now trading on Nasdaq.

Tesla has its own ambitions in both heavy duty vehicles and driverless systems. However, Tesla's former president of heavy trucking, Jerome Guillen, recently left the company and questions are swirling about whether and when Tesla will finally be able to manufacture the all-electric Semi it first showed off in 2017. In March, CEO Elon Musk said that a tight supply of battery cells was making it hard to scale Semi production, but predicted the situation would become "less onerous next year."

Miller's most recent role at Tesla was deputy general counsel, according to Plus. She follows Tesla's longstanding vice president of legal and acting general counsel, Al Prescott, who left in April to join Luminar, a lidar start-up. Tesla previously lost three general counsels over the course of a year in 2018 and 2019.

Further shake-ups at the top of Tesla's legal department could prove challenging at a time when the company is facing new suits, ongoing federal probes in the U.S., and trials that were long-delayed due to the impact of Covid on U.S. courts.

During her seven-and-a-half year tenure at Tesla, Miller last served as deputy general counsel for the company's litigation, regulatory and privacy groups, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was previously a senior litigation manager for Apple for more than a decade.

In 2016, Law.com reported, Miller defeated "a major securities suit that questioned the safety of Tesla's Model S."

Plus, which is headquartered in Cupertino, California with R&D offices in China, expects to raise $500 million in gross proceeds from their public listing via SPAC, according to a company statement. The funds should help Plus further develop and commercialize their driverless trucking technology.

The startup also announced that it had nabbed new hires for senior director to VP-level roles, including Chuck Joseph from Amazon Transportation Services, Lori Heino-Royer from Daimler North America Trucks, and Wiley Deck from the U.S. Department of Transportation.