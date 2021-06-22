Tinder thinks online dating is primed for change and will add video to profiles

Tinder on Tuesday announced a slate of new features coming to Match Group's largest dating app, including the option to add videos into profiles. It shows how the online-dating industry is primed for change following the pandemic.

Currently, Tinder users can only add a certain number of still pictures to their profile. The video option will allow them to swap a video in for a photo, to add a live aspect.

Dating apps, like Bumble and Match's Hinge, were able to turn to video features as the Covid-19 pandemic kept millions of users at home and fueled growth. Instead of returning to solely in-person dates, users are choosing to continue to go on digital dates as pandemic restrictions lift. That's helped them become more comfortable with adding audio and video elements into what was originally a picture-only experience. And dating companies are taking note.