What to watch today: Wall Street looks steady after Monday's comeback rally

STOCKS TO WATCH

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) shares gained another 5% in premarket trading after a 58% surge in Monday's trading. The oil and gas producer is among the stocks getting increased social media attention on sites like Reddit and Stocktwits. MicroVision (MVIS) shares slid 10% in the premarket after the laser technology company said it would sell up to $140 million of stock "from time to time" and use the funds for general corporate purposes. Boeing (BA) announced the departure of lobbyist and political strategist Tim Keating. No reason was given, though the company said a search is underway for a permanent replacement. Keating was a key figure helping Boeing navigate the crisis that followed two fatal 737 Max jet crashes. Delta Air Lines (DAL) plans to hire 1,000 more pilots by next summer, according to an internal company memo. The move comes as travel rebounds from the pandemic. Delta said that leisure travel is already back to pre-Covid levels and business travel is picking up as well. Lordstown Motors (RIDE) shares fell modestly in the premarket following Monday's 5.5% drop. The troubled electric vehicle maker's executive chairman said the company is "evaluating strategic partners" as part of its search for new funding. Sanderson Farms (SAFM) is exploring a possible sale, according The Wall Street Journal. The poultry producer has already drawn interest from suitors such as agricultural investment firm Continental Grain, the paper said. The stock surged 10% in Tuesday's premarket. Plug Power (PLUG) lost a wider-than-expected 12 cents per share for its latest quarter. Revenue was also below estimates. The company said it was hurt by short-term issues, such as hydrogen shortages and the Texas freeze, which are abating in the current quarter. Shares gained 1.4% in premarket trading. Consulting firm Korn Ferry (KFY) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share. Revenue also topped forecasts, boosted by its services that help businesses with organizational issues. Shares rose 4.5% in the premarket. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is denying a Bloomberg report that it plans to cut 5% to 10% of its office workforce annually over the next three to five years. Exxon told CNBC it is merely going through its annual employee assessments, which are unrelated to workforce reductions.

