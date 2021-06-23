CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley is bullish on mining and metals stocks, names Alcoa a top pick

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
:Slabs of aluminum sit on the production floor of the Alcoa Inc. Davenport Works facility in Riverdale, Iowa.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Mining and metals stocks appear to be entering a strong period, and Alcoa should be one of the big winners in the space, according to Morgan Stanley.

Analyst Carlos De Alba published a bullish note on the industry on Tuesday evening, saying that the stocks should outperform once the sector pushes through a period of short-term volatility. Once that happens, the fundamental improvements at Alcoa should help its shares rise, the note said.

