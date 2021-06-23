Deutsche Bank says buy Carrier to ride post-pandemic indoor air quality trend

An employee inserts a screw on the cabinet line of the Carrier Midea Pvt. manufacturing facility in Bawal, Haryana, India.

Investors should bet on air-conditioning stock Carrier to take advantage of shifting trends in the real estate market, according to Deutsche Bank.

The stock has outperformed this year, rising nearly 22% since the end of December. It has dramatically outperformed the broader market since being spun out of United Technologies last year.

Analyst Nicole DeBlase initiated coverage of the stock at buy, saying in a note to clients on Tuesday evening that a potential increase in non-residential construction in 2022 will provide a boost for the stock.