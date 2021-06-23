Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng Motors to raise up to $2 billion in Hong Kong listing

A XPeng Motor P7 electric vehicle is displayed for sale at Wanda Plaza on May 9, 2021 in Beijing, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — U.S.-listed Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Motors has got the green light to carry out an IPO in Hong Kong that could raise between $1 billion to $2 billion, a source close to the matter told CNBC.

It comes as China's electric vehicle market becomes increasingly competitive.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's listing committee gave Xpeng the green light, added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Xpeng is already listed in New York. The initial public offering in Hong Kong will be slightly unusual.

Whereas Chinese companies already listed in the U.S. like Alibaba and JD.com have come to Hong Kong to do so-called secondary listings, Xpeng will be carrying out a dual primary listing.

That means it will be subject to the rules and oversight of both U.S. and Hong Kong regulators, which isn't the case with a secondary listing.