Goldman Sachs names 10 ‘rapidly’ growing global stocks — and two have an upside of 45%

The nose of an Airbus A380 is seen outside the factory of Stelia Aerospace, a subsidiary of Airbus, in Meaulte, France, July 2, 2020.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have picked multiple stocks set to "rapidly outgrow" their pre-Covid earnings as the post-pandemic reopening picks up in Europe.

The bank said all of the large global companies on its "Reopening Beneficiaries" list have more than 10% potential upside to their 12-month share price targets — and all are buy-rated by its analysts.