What you need to know before CDC panel's meeting on possible heart inflammation link to Covid shots

A key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is holding a meeting Wednesday to discuss rare, but higher-than-expected, reports of heart inflammation in 16- to 24-year-olds after receiving their second dose of Pfizer's or Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting comes about two weeks after the agency said it had seen a higher-than-projected number of cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in 16-to-24-year-olds following their second Covid shot. Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is the inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart.

The meeting was originally slated for June 18, but was rescheduled to account for the observance of the Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday.

There have been nearly 800 reported cases of heart problems to the vaccine safety monitor system, according to the U.S. agency.

The CDC said two-thirds of the cases were in young males, with a median age of 30. Symptoms, which include chest pain and shortness of breath, typically develop when a few days of receiving the shot, the CDC said. Some of the reported cases may not be verified or even related to the shots, though the number of cases is still concerning, Dr. Tom Shimabukuro of the CDC's Immunization Safety Office said earlier this month.

"We clearly have an imbalance there," Shimabukuro said on June 10 at a meeting of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. The FDA advisory group met to discuss safety issues surrounding the use of Covid vaccines in children as young as 6 months old.

Here's what you need to know.