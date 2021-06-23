Here are Bank of America's favorite small stock picks for the second half

Harley-Davidson's just-introduced 2021 models include the CVO lineup with the company's most advanced audio and infotainment options, as well as its latest braking, steering and safety features.

Bank of America just named its top small cap stocks for the second half of 2021.

The small cap benchmark Russell 2000 is starting to rebound after a more than 4% drop last week. Smaller names declined and larger growth stocks outperformed as the threat of higher short-term rates slowing the recovery caused investors to reassess cyclical stocks linked to the economy. However, the index has returned more than 2% this week in a sign of a comeback.

Bank of America highlighted buy-rated small and midcap stocks with a market capitalization of at least $1 billion. The names also need daily liquidity of at least $20 million traded per day.

The Wall Street firm's list includes some reopening and post-pandemic names, high-quality stocks and names with pricing power in an inflationary backdrop. Plus, the bank has some catalyst-driven ideas.

"These represent stocks that our contributing fundamental research teams would consider their best ideas for 2021 within their [small and mid] cap coverage," Bank of America quant and equity strategist Jill Carey Hall told clients.

The list has an average implied upside of 28% to the firm's 12-month price targets. Take a look at the stocks here.